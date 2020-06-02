May was warmer and rainier than normal in Bend, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The weather service’s monthly climate summary showed the average May temperature in Bend was 53.1 degrees, which was 2.7 degrees above normal. High temperatures in May averaged 67.8 degrees, which was 3.2 degrees above normal.
The highest temperature recorded last month was 91 degrees on May 30. The record high temperature for May in Bend was 99 degrees on May 30, 1996, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures in May averaged 38.5 degrees, which was 2.2 degrees above normal.
The lowest temperature was 27 degrees, on May 4. The coldest day for May in Bend was 12 degrees on May 2, 1964, according to the data.
There were five days in May with the low temperature below 32 degrees, according to the monthly climate summary.
May precipitation in Bend totaled 2 inches, which was 1.11 inches above normal.
Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inches was received on nine days in May, with the heaviest of 0.4 inches reported on May 31.
Precipitation so far this year has reached 5 inches in Bend, which is 0.02 inches below normal.
The outlook for June calls for near normal temperatures and near to above normal precipitation.
More thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend, much like the past few weekends, said Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the weather service in Pendleton.
“It seems like we are in a pattern,” Brooks said.
Normal high temperatures for June in Bend are expected to rise from 69 degrees at the start of the month to 77 degrees at the end of the month, according to the climate summary.
Normal low temperatures in June are expected to rise from 40 degrees to 45 degrees throughout the month.
The normal June precipitation in Bend is 0.70 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.