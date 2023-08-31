Matsutake

A matsutake mushroom seen in the Deschutes National Forest in 2019.

 Bulletin file

Nestled comfortably in an underlayer of moist soil between pine and fir trees, you might spot some baby matsutake mushrooms growing upwards, a little mounded, with yellowy caps. Once they grow up fully, they’re a soft white with amber stains and perfect for your next meal.

The 2023 matsutake mushroom season is officially here, and the Deschutes National Forest will be open Tuesday to Nov. 6 for people interested in commercially harvesting any matsutake mushrooms for resale.

