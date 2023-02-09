Dozens of law enforcement officers, many armed with rifles, searched Bend High School Thursday after a person called police saying he had weapons and was going into the school.
No weapons or any evidence of a credible threat was found, however, said Sheila Miller, Bend Police spokesperson.
The threat, which was received about 1:15 p.m., prompted Bend-La Pine Schools to place all Bend area high schools in a "secure" status. The secure status lasted from about 1:15 p.m. to 2:19 p.m. In a text to parents at 2:27 p.m., the district said: "Out of an abundance of caution, police presence will be increased around schools for the rest of the afternoon."
"Bend Police are in the area of Bend High on a report of a threat. We are in communication with the school district. Many officers are in the area and the public is asked to avoid the area while we investigate," the police department tweeted shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Bend-La Pine Schools did not respond to requests for comment.
Community sensitivity to gun violence is particularly heightened after a shooting at a local Safeway grocery store in August that left three dead, including the gunman.
Last week, the Bend City Council declared the first week of February “Gun Violence Survivors Week” to honor community members who have experienced gun violence.
This story will be updated with new information.
