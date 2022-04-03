Rod Adams of Bend paddles his canoe while out enjoying the sunny weather and serenity of Deschutes River on Saturday. A low pressure system is forecast to move through Central Oregon bringing gusty winds and precipitation to the area on Monday.
Rod Adams of Bend paddles his canoe while enjoying the sunny weather and serenity of Deschutes River on Saturday. A low pressure system is forecast to move through Central Oregon bringing gusty winds and precipitation to the area on Monday.
Rod Adams of Bend paddles his canoe while out enjoying the sunny weather and serenity of Deschutes River on Saturday. A low pressure system is forecast to move through Central Oregon bringing gusty winds and precipitation to the area on Monday.
Rod Adams of Bend paddles his canoe while enjoying the sunny weather and serenity of Deschutes River on Saturday. A low pressure system is forecast to move through Central Oregon bringing gusty winds and precipitation to the area on Monday.
March temperatures in Bend were normal for this time of year and the weather drier than usual, but the National Weather Service says April could start with snow.
With the beginning of spring comes more active weather, said Jim Smith, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Pendleton. Smith said Bend could get some snow as early as Monday, as a weather system pushes into the area.
“It’s a pretty vigorous system,” Smith said. “If a cold front comes through with it, there could be some snow.”
By Tuesday, temperatures will warm back up, so it probably won’t linger, Smith said.
Smith said the beginning of April will look pretty normal, with more cloud coverage and active weather moving into the region. However, Smith said it is difficult to know for sure how the month will pan out.
“Nothing stands out really, but you never know,” Smith said.
Bend was slightly drier than normal in March, according to weather service data. There was a bit of rain on March 27 and March 28, Smith said.
A small amount of snow was recorded in Bend for March on the west side of town, but virtually none fell on the east side, Smith said.
The high temperature last month was 64 degrees, recorded twice, on March 13 and March 14. The low was 12 degrees — again, also twice — on March 11 and March 14.
March saw average highs and lows pretty much consistent with normal temperatures for the month with 51.9 degrees for the high and 26.7 degrees for the low. March in Bend recorded an average temperature of 39.3 degrees, the normal being 39.7 degrees.
The data showed 0.49 inches of precipitation was recorded for Bend in March. The normal being 0.70 inches.
The two weather service stations in Bend are monitored by volunteers and in March were missing around a week and a half worth of data, meaning the actual averages could be different from what was recorded.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.