Hundreds of people marched up Bend’s Pilot Butte Friday in celebration of Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
The crowd, including many wearing face masks and holding signs, gathered to celebrate the holiday and rewrite Bend’s racist past, when a century ago, the Klu Klux Klan would march to the summit of Pilot Butte to hold meetings.
Friday’s event, Take Back the Butte, was a way for participants to reach the summit and reclaim it in the name of equality and peace, organizers said.
Bend resident Mylea Parker, a 23-year-old member of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, which hosted the march, said not many people are aware of the KKK’s former presence in Bend.
The Klan formed in Bend for a short time during the 1920s, according to historical records.
“We are bringing the town together, not only to celebrate Juneteenth, but to silence the ghost of Bend’s past,” Parker said.
Participants marched along the base of Pilot Butte and then continued up the paved road to the summit. Parker said the march was a visual statement to be seen by the entire town.
“That is our goal,” she said. “To be seen and to be heard and for it to stick.”
Jace Bracelan, a 16-year-old Bend resident, said he has attended many of the recent protests and rallies against police brutality and racial injustice in Central Oregon. Bracelan came to the march Friday to support those causes and to be a part of creating a new history for Bend, he said.
“We are out here to take it back from that history and take it back for people of actual human decency,” he said.
Another celebration of Juneteenth was also held earlier Friday at Bend’s Drake Park.
Juneteenth is celebrated every June 19, the day in 1865 when Union Gen. Gordon Granger told the last remaining enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free. It came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
Support for making Juneteenth a state and federal holiday has been gaining momentum.
Gov. Kate Brown proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth in Oregon and plans to introduce a bill in the 2021 legislative session making Juneteenth a state holiday.
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Thursday he supports the idea of making Juneteenth a federal holiday, and has been part of White House conversations to make it official.
Several U.S. companies, including Nike, Target and Twitter, recently announced they are making Juneteenth a holiday.
For Parker, she is pleased to hear about the efforts to designate Juneteenth as a formal holiday.
In many ways, Parker sees the day as more significant than the Fourth of July, since the Declaration of Independence was written at a time when slavery was legal.
“This is our Independence Day,” she said.
