March in Bend was colder and rainier than normal, breaking a four-month streak of above normal temperatures and precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The weather service reported in its monthly climate summary that the average March temperature in Bend was 39 degrees, which was 0.2 degrees below normal.
High temperatures in March averaged 52 degrees, or 1.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature recorded last month was 66 degrees on March 6.
The record high temperature for March in Bend was 83 degrees on March 12, 1916, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures in March averaged 26 degrees, which was 1.5 degrees below normal. The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on March 17. The coldest days on record in March were negative 13 degrees on March 15 and March 16 in 1906, according to the data.
There were 25 days in March with the low temperature below 32 degrees, according to the monthly climate summary. The high temperature stayed below 32 degrees on March 17.
Precipitation last month in Bend totaled 0.77 inches, which was 0.04 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.1 inches was received on eight days with the heaviest, 0.17 inches reported on March 15.
March snowfall in Bend totaled 4.5 inches, with at least 1 inche of snow reported on three days. The heaviest snowfall was 1.5 inches on March 16.
The record snowfall for one day was 10 inches on March 14, 1974, according to the data.
The outlook for April calls for below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation, according to the monthly climate summary.
“We are supposed to have above normal precipitation and temperatures will be lower as well,” said Brandon Lawhorn, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pendleton. “There might still be some snow flurries through the middle of April.”
Normal high temperatures for April in Bend rise from 54 degrees at the start of the month to 60 degrees by the end of the month. Normal low temperatures rise from 29 degrees to 32 degrees throughout the month.
The normal April precipitation in Bend is 0.78 inches.
