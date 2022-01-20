A Madras man is facing manslaughter charges following a collision Monday morning that claimed the life of a Jefferson County nurse.
Police allege Sergio Suarez-Sanchez was intoxicated when he was involved in a two-vehicle collision around 10:34 a.m. on state Highway 361, the Southwest Culver Highway, between Madras and Metolius .
According to Oregon State Police, Suarez-Sanchez, driving a Chevrolet Tahoe, crossed into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a Ram 3500 driven by John Wallace, 60, of Metolius.
Wallace's passenger, his wife AnnaMarie, was pronounced dead at St. Charles Madras.
Suarez-Sanchez was transferred by helicopter from Madras to St. Charles Bend, where he was treated for injuries. Police received a search warrant to test Saurez-Sanchez's blood for alcohol and other intoxicants.
A probable cause statement from Suarez-Sanchez's arrest shows that though police were unable to interview him due to his injuries, officers suspected Suarez-Sanchez was impaired shortly after arriving on scene.
Oregon State Police Trooper Jason Hansen wrote that he found several open alcohol bottles in Suarez-Sanchez's vehicle and took photos for evidence.
"The Tahoe's glove box had broken open as result of the crash and an empty bottle of Vodka was in plain view in the Tahoe's glove box," Hansen wrote.
Several witnesses were interviewed and said they saw the Tahoe swerve suddenly like it was turning into a driveway. Hansen said he learned from a hospital nurse Suarez-Sanchez's blood-alcohol level was recorded at 0.096. Oregon's legal limit is 0.08
Suarez-Sanchez, 36, was arrested following his release from the hospital and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
He was arraigned Wednesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court, where he faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
AnnaMarie Wallace, 56, was a registered nurse, according to the state nursing board.
At the time of his arrest, Suarez-Sanchez was on parole with a no-alcohol provision in his release conditions.
In 2018, he was arrested in an animal abuse case.
According to a police report in that case, in May 2018, Saurez Sanchez drank to the point of belligerence and terrorized his family. He became angry the family cat had bitten one of the children and forced them to watch as he ground the cat's teeth into a door frame until the cat's mouth bled, according to the police report. Children told police Suarez-Sanchez poured peroxide in the animal's eyes, then alcohol he was drinking, and he'd shot it three or four times with a pellet gun.
Saurez-Sanchez ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated animal abuse and one of coercion, for which he was sentenced to 60 days in jail and five years probation.
The attorney appointed to represent Saurez-Sanchez in the manslaughter case dropped out this week due to conflict of interest. Currently unrepresented, Suarez-Sanchez is scheduled to be arraigned on a new indictment Wednesday.
There have been several recent fatal traffic crashes in Central Oregon:
On Jan. 3, three Redmond residents were killed on U.S. Highway 97 north of Terrebonne.
That same day, John Sacco of Redmond was killed in a head-on collision on state Highway 126 near Powell Butte.
On Wednesday, Anthony Manuel Hernandez, 40, was struck by cars and killed after running out of gas between Redmond and Bend and walking on Highway 97.
There is one other active traffic-related homicide case in Jefferson County. Brandon Tylor Kern is accused of being intoxicated during a crash Nov. 6 that killed a young mother, Alisa Rose Miller, 19.
Facing first-degree manslaughter and other counts, Kern's trial is scheduled for next month.
