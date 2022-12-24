No one was injured in a fire started by an electrical heater in a goat manger on Christmas Eve, but the home on the property just south of Sunriver was significantly damaged.
The fire started in the early morning just after midnight on Saturday at 56170 Gothard Way after the plywood and straw manger, which housed a goat, caught fire, the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District said in a release Saturday.
The four residents of the home heard smoke detectors going off and were able to escape the home and rescue the goat in the manger. Eleven firefighters, two engines, three tenders, and support units responded to the house fire, the release said.
When firefighters arrived, the attached garage was on fire and flames were spreading through the attic above the one-story home. Crews managed to rescue three pets from the home, but a cat and a rabbit are still missing.
The manger, attached garage and roof of the home were almost completely consumed by fire. Firefighters were at the home for four hours and were able to salvage some personal items, including Christmas gifts, the release added.
