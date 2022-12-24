La Pine Christmas Eve fire

A fire started just after midnight on Christmas Eve at 56170 Gothard Way south of Sunriver after a plywood and straw manger, which housed a goat, caught fire. 

 La Pine Rural Fire Protection District/Submitted photo

No one was injured in a fire started by an electrical heater in a goat manger on Christmas Eve, but the home on the property just south of Sunriver was significantly damaged. 

 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.