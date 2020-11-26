Todd Montgomery, who runs the hospitality management program at Oregon State University–Cascades, will host a new television program that shows the intersection of technology in the hospitality industry.
In the first episode, Montgomery looks at cutting-edge automation technology used in the hospitality industry, as well as the impact of automation on the workforce.
Montgomery developed the show through a course he teaches, according to an Oregon State University-Cascades press release.
While attending a hospitality technology conference in Europe last year, Montgomery engaged his students by filming interviews with conference participants and his own experiences with new technology.
The videos were met with positive feedback, which led him and a partner based in Saipan to develop a TV show.
Future episodes of “Tech Trek” will explore what post-COVID-19 recovery may look like for the hospitality industry around the world.
The first episode was filmed in Tokyo and airs 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Oregon Public Broadcasting. It will also stream on Amazon Prime video.
