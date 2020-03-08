A hatchet-wielding man robbed Voodoo Doughnut early Saturday, and police said they found a suspect nearby carrying a pink box and eating a doughnut.
Officers were called at 3:42 a.m. to a report of a disturbance with an ax at a doughnut shop in the zero block of SW Third Avenue.
Portland Police refused to identify the business, but Voodoo confirmed the incident occurred at its Old Town Chinatown location, which is open 24 hours on the weekend.
In a written statement, Voodoo said no one was injured in the incident and that video footage has been turned over the police.
Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Allen said officers were told the man had jumped over the counter of the business and began filling a box with doughnuts. Nothing else was taken, Allen said.
By the time officers arrived, the man had left the location on foot, police said. Officers found a man about a block away eating a doughnut and holding a pink box. The man ran, police said, but was apprehended about two blocks away.
A hatchet was left behind at the business, police said.
Christopher James, 40, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery, police said. He is booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center.
