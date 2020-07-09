The Bend man who was pulled unconscious from the Deschutes River while attempting to swim across it Sunday died Thursday evening at St. Charles Bend.
Rodolfo Calvario, 37, was underwater for 10 minutes before river users pulled him to shore near the Bill Healy Memorial Bridge.
Calvario installed insulation in town and had three children. His girlfriend, Mariana Lopez, is pregnant with his fourth child. A friend is raising money for his family on a GoFundMe page.
“He was always adventurous and always up to anything,” said family friend Yaneli Ortiz-Napoles. “He was always kind and super-giving. He always thought about everyone else first.”
