Maximillian Zelaya, 41, of Bend, who died after being swept over Dillon Falls in an inner tube on Aug. 23, saved his friend's life when the couple started getting swept away by the river’s current in a section of the river that appeared calm, Zelaya's sister said.

According to initial reports by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Zelaya was floating on the Deschutes River above Dillon Falls with a companion when the river swept them away and toward the falls, where Zelaya later died. His body was discovered later that day.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(1) comment

69094
69094

Having been the person who dug the postholes for the warning signs I'm saddened once again. I think the signage is too weak of a warning and that the USFS should close the Dillon boat ramp. The area is too dangerous for todays water user. SUPs, tubes, canoes, or floating unicorns are not safe above Dillon Falls. I find it so sad that every few years a person is needlessly killed there.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.