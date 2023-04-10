stock police light

Stock image

 123RF

A man wanted on suspicion of killing two people who were shot and then set on fire in Washington was arrested in Jefferson County on Sunday.

John Raczykowski, 31, of Rufus, Oregon, faces charges of murder in connection to the March 16 killing on the Yakama Nation Tribal Reservation of Elisha King, 34, and Jeremy Wyatt, 35, according to news reports.

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

