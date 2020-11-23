A man was taken into custody by Redmond police officers Monday afternoon after allegedly firing an assault rifle into the air.
Police received a call at around 12:56 p.m. about a man shooting a firearm into the air, near the corner of NW 21st Court and NW Ivy Avenue in a west Redmond residential neighborhood, according to a Redmond Police Department press release. Officers then found the man and placed him into custody without incident, the release stated.
Lt. Jesse Petersen of the Redmond Police Department declined to give any information about the alleged shooter Monday afternoon, as the case is still under investigation, he told The Bulletin.
As of Monday afternoon, no injuries were reported due to the shooting, and the area has been deemed safe, the release stated.
