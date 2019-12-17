As an official lethal force investigation enters its fourth week, a man shot in the neck by police on Black Friday after allegedly stealing a vehicle appeared in court to hear felony charges read against him.

Adam Leland Gilliam, 28, appeared by video Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court for a procedural hearing in a criminal case associated with a shooting that put him in the hospital for a week.

Gilliam was hit by two bullets shortly after 6 p.m. Nov. 29, according to his attorney, Katherine Griffith, after police say he eluded them while driving recklessly on a crowded highway in Bend.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy Clint Baltzor, who was the only officer to shoot Gilliam, remains on paid leave pending the investigation, which is the policy of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputy Megan Lymath, who ended the chase with Gilliam by using a driving maneuver, was also placed on administrative leave after the incident. She is now back at work for the sheriff’s office, a spokesman said.

Police were called to The Shepherd’s House homeless center on NE Division Street to a report that Gilliam had stolen a Honda Accord belonging to the shelter. Responding deputies encountered him driving north on U.S. Highway 97, and they reported he refused to pull over. Authorities have not said how fast Gilliam was driving.

What happened in the moments before the shooting — after Deputy Lymath stopped Gilliam outside the PetSmart at the Cascade Village Shopping Center — is still unclear.

Gilliam was struck once in the back of the shoulder and once in the back of the neck, Griffith said.

Some nearby shoppers reported hearing at least four shots.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said the day after the shooting “there were multiple shots fired.”

“I think the way the officer use of force happened was unusual, and we have a lot more to learn about it,” Griffith said. “It’s not common that you see that level of use of force used for the charges that (Gilliam is) facing. We see a lot of unauthorized use of a vehicles and we don’t really see lethal force involved in those cases.”

Griffith said she doesn’t know much more about the shooting because Hummel’s office is still conducting an investigation and hasn’t yet handed over police reports and other documents.

Gilliam, who remains in the Deschutes County jail, hails from John Day, though he’s listed in court documents as a transient. He wore a sling over his shoulder in his appearance Tuesday before Judge Beth Flint.

Gilliam is charged with eluding police, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and for “creating a substantial risk of injury” to four Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, he’s charged with four counts of reckless endangering. The four deputies listed as victims of reckless endangering are Baltzor, Lymath, Stacy Crawford and Danny Graham.

Baltzor is a licensed firearms instructor who formerly ran a firearms training business.