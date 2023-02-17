wbrady
Deschutes County Presiding Judge Wells B. Ashby, right, sentenced Wesley Abel Brady, on video, to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday in the murder of 18-year-old Bend residents Angela Alexus Pastorino and Alfredo P. Hernandez in August.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Convicted murderer Wesley Abel Brady was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing 18-year-old Bend residents Angela Alexus Pastorino and Alfredo P. Hernandez in August.

The sentencing in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Friday was packed with more than a dozen people, including loved ones of the victims.

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

