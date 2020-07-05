A 37-year-old Bend man was rescued from the Deschutes River in Bend on Sunday after he slipped under the water while trying to swim across the river.
According to Bend Fire & Rescue, the incident took place around 2:45 p.m. near the Bill Healy Bridge. The man was swimming across the river with his family when he got fatigued and went under the water. Several community members and Bend Police Department officers went into the river looking for the man. He was found at the bottom of the river and bystanders dove in to retrieve him. A kayaker lent his kayak to a Bend officer, who paddled toward the man and his rescuers to provide a rescue rope. Officers then pulled the rescued man to shore.
Lifesaving efforts were performed by Bend Police and Bend Fire & Rescue, then the man was taken to St. Charles Bend, where he is recovering.
