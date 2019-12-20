A Bend man accused of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a woman he was on a first date with accepted responsibility to a lesser charge Friday morning in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

Alan Peter Porciello, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death earlier this year of a 37-year-old mother of two from Sisters.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said the state will reveal more facts of the case at Porciello’s sentencing hearing Jan. 14.

“I don’t want to make his case for him,” Hummel said.

At 3:45 p.m. Jan. 12, Porciello called 911 from his Watt Way apartment to say he’d just shot Jenny Cashwell.

The two had been paired on the dating website PlentyofFish. They communicated several times before agreeing to meet for a hike at Pine Nursery Park Trail. During the hike, Cashwell texted friends to say she didn’t think the date was going well and there wouldn’t be a second date between them, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office.

After several hours, Cashwell drove Porciello back to his apartment in her vehicle. It’s not clear why she went inside his apartment.

Porciello told investigators he accidentally shot Cashwell while “showing her his gun,” according to case notes released by the district attorney’s office.

Porciello has a traumatic injury that is the result of two car crashes.

Local police knew him to be susceptible to violent outbursts, Hummel said.

The brain injury, plus the mysterious nature of the case — authorities only have one side of the story — created a reasonable dispute about the details of the shooting, Hummel said.

The case could have gone either way at trial, but Hummel said his office opted for a settlement to hold Porciello accountable for his actions.

“His story could have been persuasive to a jury,” Hummel said. “I’m not saying it was persuasive to me.”

A call to Porciello’s attorney, Peter Parnickis, was not returned Friday.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office is pursuing homicide charges in five other cases:

• Tashina Jordan, a Bend woman accused of murdering her 7-year-old son, Mason, who had developmental disabilities.

• Joanna Kasner, accused of randomly killing her neighbor, Valerie Peterson, as Peterson walked dogs in their north Bend neighborhood.

• Luke Anton Wirkkala, accused of murder, is being retried in Deschutes County after the Oregon Court of Appeals determined Bend Police officers failed to honor his request for a lawyer during questioning.

• Redmond man Devin Cooper is accused of unlawfully entering U.S. Highway 97 and causing a collision between two other vehicles, a Mack concrete pumping truck and a Honda Pilot driven by a 19-year-old woman, who died instantly.

• A sealed case that Hummel will not currently discuss, except to confirm it exists.