Police investigate at the Daggett Townhomes in northeast Bend on June 7, 2022. Firefighters entering a home to battle a fire found a body. Bend police later arrested a man on suspicion of second-degree murder.
A man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and arson on Monday in a June 2022 fatal stabbing and fire in a Bend townhome.
Thomas Jule Craig, 36, was sentenced to a maximum 13 years in state prison for the death of Bend resident Glen Allan Ely, whose body was found by firefighters in his home on Daggett Lane on June 7, 2022.
Craig was a houseguest at Ely’s home in southeast Bend at the time of the killing. He was previously charged with second-degree murder but took a plea deal for the lesser charge.
By pleading guilty, Craig admitted that he demonstrated “extreme indifference” to Ely’s life when he started the fire. Lawyers did not disclose in the courtroom precisely what happened.
Craig made brief comments to Deschutes County Circuit Judge Wells Ashby but declined otherwise to speak during his hearing, which came after a settlement conference Monday.
His defense attorney, Dylan Potter, said in court that Craig’s actions were the result of his serious mental health problems that he was experiencing at the time of the crime.
Craig’s case has wound its way through the mental health system since the crime occurred. He was previously committed to the Oregon State Hospital and was declared unfit to proceed.
Craig was declared fit to aid and assist in his own defense in the spring. On Monday, he confirmed for Ashby that he was stable enough to move forward with the guilty plea.
Potter said on Craig’s behalf that he wanted to extend apologies and condolences to Ely’s family, some of whom were in the courtroom but declined to speak before the court.
“I’m sorry that this has caused you so much pain,” Ashby said to Ely’s family, adding that he hopes “each passing day brings you some relief from that tremendous loss.”
