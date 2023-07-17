Bend man arrested in murder, arson investigation
Buy Now

Police investigate at the Daggett Townhomes in northeast Bend on June 7, 2022. Firefighters entering a home to battle a fire found a body. Bend police later arrested a man on suspicion of second-degree murder. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

A man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and arson on Monday in a June 2022 fatal stabbing and fire in a Bend townhome.

Thomas Jule Craig, 36, was sentenced to a maximum 13 years in state prison for the death of Bend resident Glen Allan Ely, whose body was found by firefighters in his home on Daggett Lane on June 7, 2022.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.