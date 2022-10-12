Police believe a man killed in Redmond last month was shot after calling 911 following a fight with the suspected gunman.
Trevit C. Law, 46, was shot through the head after a fight on Sept. 25 with Skyler R. Myers, according to Deschutes County Circuit Court records. The 32-year-old Myers was the son of Law's girlfriend, friends of the victim say.
The records do not state what preceded the fight at the home on SW Young Avenue where the shooting took place.
But at some point, a man believed to be Law called 911 to report he was being assaulted, according to the records.
At one point during the fight, Law and a woman got into a black 2007 Volkswagen Jetta outside the home. The woman, whose name was redacted in the document, told police she was in the driver's seat and Law was in the rear seat while he and Myers continued to argue through an open window.
She said Myers then “struck” Law through the open window, according to the records. The woman told police that “something to the left caught her attention and caused her to look away.” Then, she said she heard a loud pop.
As her ears were ringing, the woman told police, she looked over and saw Law “slumped over.” She told police she and Myers screamed, and he said “something to the effect of ‘Oh my God,’” according to the records.
Witnesses told police that Myers ran into the house and that he shot Law before he left, according to the records. It is not clear through the records what kind of gun was used in the shooting, but a witness told police he believed Myers had a .38 caliber handgun.
Police arrived and reportedly found Law inside the vehicle. Police also found what appeared to be blood throughout the house, including on a trashcan in the upstairs bathroom and in the kitchen.
Police reportedly chased Myers for about seven hours after the shooting before he took his own life. Myers was found near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
