Trevit C. Law

Police believe a man killed in Redmond last month was shot after calling 911 following a fight with the suspected gunman.

Trevit C. Law, 46, was shot through the head after a fight on Sept. 25 with Skyler R. Myers, according to Deschutes County Circuit Court records. The 32-year-old Myers was the son of Law's girlfriend, friends of the victim say.

