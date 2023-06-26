A 42-year-old man was hospitalized with live-threatening injuries after a drive-by shooting in front of his home in Redmond on Monday morning.
The victim, who was not identified by Redmond Police, was transported to St. Charles Bend.
Police had not yet arrested or identified the perpetrator as of Monday afternoon.
Redmond police responded to the reported shooting on Northwest Cedar Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to Lt. Jesse Petersen of the Redmond Police Department.
According to Petersen, a person in a black passenger car drove up to the victim's home, stopped, then "shot multiple rounds" that hit the victim multiple times. The shooter then got back in the car and sped away, Petersen said.
Petersen said law enforcement believe the shooting was an "isolated incident and there is no risk to the community at this time."
Officers blocked off the area where the shooting occurred for much of the day Monday. The major incident team was activated to help investigate the case.
Petersen said that there were multiple witnesses to the shooting and police have interviewed them. He said other witnesses were being sought and police were checking with neighbors about possible surveillance video in the area as well.
"I don't want to give too many details at this time because I want people to have an independent recollection of whats gone on, so we can verify those facts through our investigation," said Petersen.
The incident location is across the street from Hugh Hartman Elementary School. No students were present at the school Monday morning, according to Holly Brown, Redmond School District spokeswoman.
Police are asking neighbors in the area to review video footage for a black car. People with relevant information should contact Redmond police through the non-emergency dispatch line 541-693-6911.
Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com
