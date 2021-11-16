A Bend man was sentenced to five years in prison for knife attacks on two men at separate locations in Bend.
Vincent Jay Jermain appeared by video for sentencing Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court having agreed to a plea deal stipulating 60 months in prison, three years post-prison supervision and completion of an anger management course.
Jermain, 64, was initially charged with attempted murder for the attacks, which had originated when Jermain and his two victims were residents of the sober living facility run by Shepherd's House Ministries in Bend.
In February, Jermain was involved in "disagreements" with the two other men, for which he was ejected from Shepherd's House by staff, according to prosecutor Michael Swart. Jermain was angry about this and showed a knife on his way out, Swart said.
Two months later, outside the Jeld-Wen location on Boyd Acres Road, Jermain passed one of the men he'd been quarreling with and reportedly told him, "I'm gonna smash your a--."
A fight ensued and Jermain slashed the man across the head with a large kitchen knife and stabbed him once in the torso, though the knife didn't penetrate the man's heavy jacket.
Jeld-Wen employees moved to break up the fight, and Jermain left, driving straight to the Shepherd's House facility to look for the other man, according to police.
Jermain arrived to find that man on the landing of the stairs and approached him with his knife displayed. They fought and Jermain stabbed the second man numerous times, though he was able to sweep Jermain's legs and take him to the ground.
"Luckily, another resident heard the fight going on ... and he was able to pry the knife away from the defendant as he was on the ground," Swart said.
Several people held down Jermain until police arrived.
That victim was taken to St. Charles Bend, where his most serious injury was determined to be a laceration on his neck an inch deep.
Jermain was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and other counts.
Last week, he pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault.
Neither victim suffered long-term physical injuries as a result of the attacks, though both supported the prosecution, Swart said.
Jermain's attorney, Lisa Valenta, said she believes this episode represents a "one-off" for her client.
"He's 64 years old with no prior violent criminal history. He took responsibility for his actions by agreeing to a prison sentence of five years," she said.
