Gavel On Desk In Front Of Judge Working On Laptop

Stock image

 123RF

A 27-year-old man already serving prison time for burglary is now facing charges of murder in the unrelated death of a man in Jefferson County in 2020.

Freddy Eugene Alvarado has been accused of first- and- second-degree murder in the death of Willyum Jay Hoptowit, according to a March 14 grand jury indictment filed in the Jefferson County Circuit Court. He also faces a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.