A man who allegedly shot twice at another man near Madras on Friday is facing a charge of attempted murder.
Wesley James Teeman, 35, is also accused of conspiring to murder Robert Howe with a firearm, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Teeman on Saturday. His bail is currently set at $500,000.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy Anthony Maldonado was informed by Warm Springs Police of a shooting at the Pelton Wildlife Overlook at 4 a.m. on Friday, the affidavit states.
Howe told police that a woman called him for a sexual encounter, and they planned to meet at the overlook, but she never showed up. He alleges that Teeman entered the parking lot instead and shot at him at least twice, the affidavit states.
Two bullet casings were found in the overlook parking lot. Warm Springs Police Officer Alliayah Lawson reported there was at least one bullet hole in Howe’s car.
In the affidavit, Howe told Jefferson County sheriff’s detectives that this was the eighth attempt on his life, but added: “I didn’t know if I was going to make it.”
“Robert said he saw Wesley get out of the passenger side of the car and heard him chambering a round into gun,” the affidavit states.
Howe told investigators he “heard one bullet hit the car and the second one he ‘felt’ go right by him,” the affidavit states.
Teeman’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Both the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s office did not respond to multiple calls and emails for comment.
