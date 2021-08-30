Vista House

The Vista House is located in Multnomah County on the Historic Columbia River Highway.

 The Oregonian file

A man was injured Monday morning after driving off a cliff on the Historic Columbia River Highway near the Vista House, officials said.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive, said Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chris Liedle.

Liedle said the man, whom he described as elderly, was breathing and talking when deputies arrived. No other people were in the car, Liedle said.

The highway was temporarily closed between Vista House and a quarter-mile east of the landmark, Liedle said.

