A man in Madras with a history of domestic violence sparked a response from three law enforcement agencies and a SWAT team last week after he allegedly strangled a woman and tried to cut her with a shaving razor.

Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche accused Davis Stwyer Jr., 34, of unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation, second-degree attempted assault and menacing, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

