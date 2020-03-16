Snowy roads caused a man to crash his vehicle late Saturday night into the side of a Subway restaurant in central Redmond.
Redmond police received a call at about 11:46 p.m. about a car crash at the Subway, according to a press release from the Redmond Police Department.
An unidentified adult male was trying to turn onto NW Fir Avenue from NW Sixth Street when he lost control of his truck, which then slid onto the sidewalk, through a pillar and into the north side of the Subway building, according to police.
The man was not injured in the crash, but the vehicle was towed due to damage, according to police. The driver was cited for alleged careless driving, as he was driving too fast on the snowy roads, the press release stated.
