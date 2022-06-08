A man convicted of child sex crimes who served time in federal prison was arrested Tuesday after he entered High Desert Middle School, forcing the school into “secure” status and prompting investigations by police and school district officials.
The man, identified by officials as Thomas Lee Bear, has a history of serious felony convictions in Oregon, records show. In 2013, he was sentenced to 6½ years in prison for the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Bear was also convicted of child sex crimes in Deschutes County in 2020. The abuse involved a girl under the age of 18, records show.
Bend police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said Bear also had a federal warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service. He was released from prison on April 22, 2021, said Oregon U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Kevin Sonoff.
The school went into secure status at 10:40 a.m. Miller said a caller told police at 10:41 a.m. that Bear had asked to use the bathroom, was granted access to the school, and then left the building panting and with water on his face.
Police arrested Bear away from the school at 11:26 a.m. on Tuesday without incident and booked him in the Deschutes County jail, according to Deschutes County Sheriff's Sgt. Jayson Janes. He remains in jail on suspicion of violating parole and an out-of-county warrant.
According to an email from Superintendent Steven Cook to High Desert Middle School families Wednesday, Bear was allowed into the school’s administrative office area to use the restroom. He did not receive a mandatory check in, Cook said.
“At no time was Bear in the presence of students,” Cook said. “Bear remained in the administrative office area and did not move into the main school hallways or classrooms.”
Cook said an initial review by the district “identified that District safety protocols were not followed.”
Visitors must receive permission to enter district schools through their main offices. Then, they must sign out through a “visitor management system,” which tracks a person’s visit, accounts for people in case of emergency and “alerts staff to the presence of those on the national sex offender registry and provides custom safety alerts added by school and district leadership,” Cook said in the email.
“The event at High Desert Middle School yesterday is unacceptable and not indicative of our culture and commitment to safety in our schools. We take the safety of our students and our staff seriously. Unfettered entry by the public into our schools is not acceptable, violates our policies, and puts our school community at risk.”
Neither Cook nor Julianne Repman, the district’s director of safety and communication, disclosed who exactly allowed Bear into the school, but each said the district’s investigation was ongoing.
