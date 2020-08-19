A 21-year-old Albany man was cited for reckless driving after rear-ending a car on state Highway 126 in Powell Butte and causing a crash that involved several injuries and a damaged power pole.
Orion Tillitt was driving a Hyundai Accent eastbound on the highway at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday when he failed to stop behind a Honda Fit that was stopped and trying to make a left turn onto Parrish Road. Tillitt rear-ended the Honda Fit, driven by a 52-year-old Bend man, at near highway speeds, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash pushed the Honda Fit into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a Ford F150, driven by a 33-year-old Clackamas man.
The Ford F150 left the roadway and struck a fence and power pole, shearing the pole and causing it to fall into the highway, according to the sheriff’s office.
Crook County Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and extricated the driver of the Ford F150. He was transported by Life Flight to St. Charles Bend with possible serious injuries.
The driver of the Honda Fit was transported by the fire department to St. Charles Prineville with minor injuries.
Tillitt was transported by Redmond Fire & Rescue to St. Charles Redmond for minor injuries.
