A California man faces felony charges after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting his former girlfriend, a 19-year-old woman from Terrebonne, police said.
Jeffrey D. Waller, 27, of Vallejo, California, was arrested Sunday in Redmond and faces six charges: kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, coercion, menacing and fourth-degree assault, according to Sgt. Ron Brown in a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. He appeared in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Monday.
Detectives determined that Waller and the victim were previously in a relationship. Waller suspected the victim was dating someone new and drove to the victim’s residence early in the morning on June 15, Brown said.
"Waller convinced the victim to get in his vehicle by threatening harm to her family members," Brown wrote in the press release. "After Waller drove off with the victim, she quickly noticed Waller had disabled the inside door handle preventing her from getting out of the car."
Waller then allegedly assaulted the victim before driving her to his residence in California, roughly 450 miles south of Terrebonne, Brown said.
After a few days, the victim was able to convince Waller to drive her back home. Waller dropped her off early Sunday morning.
The victim called authorities about 2 p.m. Sunday. Detectives were able to determine Waller's location: a hotel in Redmond. He was later contacted and arrested without incident.
"I don’t have statistics on how many times kidnapping victims are taken back home," sheriff's Sgt. Jayson Janes wrote in an email. "I don’t know (Waller's) criminal history, and I don’t believe we release that information."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.