The Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend.

A 42-year-old man faces 44 counts of sex crimes for allegedly abusing a girl in Deschutes County from the age of 4 through 18.

A Deschutes County grand jury indicted Jeremy David Blair on charges of first-degree rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, incest and other crimes, according to court records.

Reporter: 541-617-7854,

bdole@bendbulletin.com

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

