A man reportedly brought fake guns into Safeway on Bend’s east side Monday night, less than a year after a gunman entered the store, opened fire on innocent shoppers and killed two people.
The incident was one of two reports of firearms that, in less than five minutes, drew a large police response to northeast Bend on Monday, Bend police say.
Authorities are investigating the two incidents but have not yet made any arrests. Police did not identify either of the two men reportedly involved on Tuesday because neither was arrested, said Bend police spokeswoman Sheila Miller.
“The two incidents were not connected,” Miller said in a news release Tuesday.
A man called 911 at 10:01 a.m. and said he had a gun and wanted police to kill him, Miller said.
The call prompted St. Charles Bend and the nearby assisted living facility Prestige Senior Living to go into lockdown, Miller said. Police shut down traffic in the area and flew a drone overhead. Armored vehicles and additional personnel responded and contacted the man.
Police arrested the man, who was unarmed, near Northeast Watt Way and Northeast Forum Drive at around 10:35 p.m., Miller said.
Police took him to St. Charles Bend under state law that gives police probable cause to take someone into custody if they are believed to be dangerous and in need of mental health help, Miller said.
Meanwhile, at 10:06 p.m., just a few blocks away from the other incident, police responded to a report of a man with a rifle and other guns inside Safeway. The man didn’t threaten anyone, Miller said, but a security guard approached him and escorted him out of the store.
Police contacted him and learned he had a fake rifle and two handguns, Miller said. They were airsoft guns.
Miller said she did not know why the man had the airsoft guns or if he knew about the shooting at the same Safeway last year. Miller noted that some people who were employees during the tragedy — which ended in the death of a fellow employee and an 84-year-old man who frequented the store — still work there.
“I think it’s extremely scary for people who have already dealt with something really traumatic there to have something that looks the same happen again,” Miller said.
Police forwarded the first case to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, Miller said. Police are investigating the second incident to determine if any crimes may have been committed.
None of the businesses around the Safeway store have requested debriefing support from the Deschutes County Health Services, said Janice Garceau, health services director.
"These kinds of events can bring up feelings and memories from people who have experienced gun violence in the past," Garceau said. "We encourage people to know that this is normal and they should reach out for support if they feel concern about harming themselves."
If that happens, people are encouraged to call the crisis line 9-8-8.
Safeway did not respond to phone calls or emails from The Bulletin.
Dr. Mike Conner, a Bend psychologist whose practice focuses on intervention and community safety, said someone who carries a replica weapon into a public place is most likely trying to seek attention, not trying to harm people.
"They may have emotional or psychological problems," Conner said. "If you (carry guns openly), you are very aware that you'll draw police response everywhere you go."
Conner said that employees and customers who were at the store Aug. 28, 2022 can often feel hyper-vigilant and become filled with adrenaline. They may have shallow breathing, increased heart rate and a narrowed field of vision .
"You have a flee or freeze response," Conner said. "Some may feel terrified or experience a flashback."
— Suzanne Roig of The Bulletin staff contributed to this report.
