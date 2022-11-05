PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon.

Washington County detectives this week arrested Steven Criss, 65, in the 1974 deaths of Peter Zito and Donald Bartron, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

