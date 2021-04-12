Bend police officers arrested a man Monday morning after the man allegedly robbed a Bend home, stole a truck and crashed into a fence while trying to escape.
The resident of the home, located in the 100 block of NW Wall Street, told police that a man entered his house without permission and began stealing his property, according to a Bend Police Department press release.
This man was later identified as 41-year-old Bend resident Beau Dustin McDowell, police said.
McDowell allegedly stole the keys to the resident's truck and began to start the vehicle when the resident heard the engine and tried to pull McDowell out of the truck, according to police. McDowell allegedly fought off the resident and drove away in the truck, but then crashed into a nearby fence, resulting in more than $1,000 in damages, police said.
Officers and Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies found McDowell one block away from the crash and arrested him at 5:24 a.m., the release stated.
McDowell was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft and hit-and-run.
