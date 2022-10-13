A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after authorities say he drove his SUV into a Bend Fire & Rescue station in Tumalo.
Jamie Slagter, 46, of Crooked River Ranch, faces charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and first-degree criminal mischief.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to calls reporting the crash at the Tumalo fire station just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police reported that a 2003 Ford Explorer crashed into the front of the station, causing “substantial damage.”
Bend Fire & Rescue reported that firefighters were awakened by a loud crash that shook the two-story station on Cook Avenue. Three firefighters were on duty, but none was injured, the agency reported.
Police determined that Slagter was the driver and arrested him. He and a female passenger denied that they had been injured and “refused any further medical treatment or ambulance transportation.”
Bend Fire reported that the vehicle went at least 3 feet into the building, “spraying brick, sheet rock, and broken glass throughout the fire station exercise room.”
“I’m grateful that there were no injuries to the passengers of the vehicle or to any of our firefighters.” Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley said in a statement. “Our plan is to keep Station 302 open while we make the necessary repairs so that our citizens in Tumalo will maintain the same high level of service and protection that they are used to having.”
The station will remain open and staffed, Bend Fire & Rescue reported. The agency estimates the damages to be between $100,000 to $150,000.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
