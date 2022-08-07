A Bend man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stabbing another man in the abdomen during a confrontation.
Kevin Patterson, 51, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and a probation violation.
According to Bend Police, Patterson and the alleged victim, Manuel Garcia Martinez, 35, were both staying at the Bend emergency shelter at 275 NE Second St., where they had previous confrontations in the past couple months.
At 9:58 p.m. Saturday, Bend Police responded to a report of subject bleeding from his abdomen near the intersection of NE Third Street and NE Franklin Avenue. Police arrived and provided medical care to the man, Garcia Martinez.
On investigation, police learned that Patterson and Garcia Martinez had earlier been involved in another confrontation near NE second Street and NE Emerson Avenue, which led to Patterson allegedly stabbing Garcia Martinez in the abdomen, according to a release from Bend Police Department.
Garcia Martinez was taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries.
Patterson was arrested at the Bend emergency shelter and taken to the Deschutes County jail.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.