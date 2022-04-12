A Salem man suspected of drunken driving led police on a vehicle chase near La Pine and later ran into a wooded area and was captured with the aid of a police dog.
At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, the Bend Police Department ended a short pursuit of a suspected drunken driver after they attempted a traffic stop and the driver refused, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in news release.
At around 4:28 a.m., a sheriff's deputy saw the suspect vehicle, driven by Michael Gookin, 43, of Salem, traveling south without lights on U.S. Highway 97 near Vandevert Road. Another deputy set up tire deflation devices and attempted a traffic stop, but Gookin did not stop, despite the deflation of one tire, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies continued chasing Gookin until they reached La Pine, where they fell back and saw Gookin's vehicle make a U-turn, according to the sheriff's office. Gookin then began driving north. Near Burgess Road, a sheriff's deputy performed a driving technique to stop Gookin's vehicle using the deputy's own car, at which point Gookin is alleged to have fled into a wooded area to the west.
A deputy with a police dog began chasing Gookin through the woods, according to the sheriff's office. Gookin allegedly refused to cooperate with the officer's attempts to take him into custody, and the dog, named Ronin, bit Gookin, who was then arrested, according to the sheriff's office.
After his arrest, Gookin was taken to St. Charles Bend for evaluation, then to the Deschutes County jail on suspicion of attempting to elude, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended, reckless driving, reckless endangering, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, resisting arrest and attempted assault on a law enforcement animal.
