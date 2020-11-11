A Clackamas County man who allegedly led Crook County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase outside of Prineville on Tuesday was arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm and attempting to elude a police officer.
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a Crook County Sheriff's sergeant saw two "suspicious" vehicles — a white 2006 Ford F350 truck and a dark green 1990s model Ford Mustang — exhibiting what the sheriff's office called "indication of criminal behavior" while driving north on SE Juniper Canyon Road.
The two drivers were later identified as Joshua Mathes, 37, and Jodi Jennings, 42, both of Clackamas County, said Crook County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jacob Childers in a press release.
The two vehicles pulled off quickly behind a business, Childers said in the release. The plate displayed on the truck, which was driven by Mathes, appeared to belong to a 2013 Volkswagen sedan. The Mustang, driven by Jennings, had no visible license plates or temporary registration.
But before the sergeant could make contact, the truck drove away toward Prineville, allegedly reaching speeds of 80 to 90 mph , Childers said in the release.
Mathes allegedly went off the road and drove through several farm and ranch properties, damaging fences . Mathes got stuck trying to drive up a butte southeast of Prineville. Mathes was taken into custody after he started to run, Childers said.
The sheriff's office later determined the truck Mathes was driving was stolen, as were two of three firearms in his possession, Childers said.
The sheriff's office is still trying to find Jennings and the dark green Ford Mustang. Anyone with information related to Mathes or Jennings are asked to contact the Crook County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
