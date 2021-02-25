A 62-year-old Seattle man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly crashing into the Union 76 Gas Fast Market in Bend.
Tad C. Fore was arrested by citation on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, criminal mischief and reckless endangering. He was cited for possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and not having insurance.
Fore was traveling in a red Pontiac Sunfire southbound on U.S. Highway 97 through Bend before crashing into the gas station at 62980 N. Highway 97, according to Bend Police.
Officers responded at 5:33 a.m. and found substantial damage to the gas station, which had customers and employees inside at the time of the crash. Nobody was injured.
Fore was the only occupant in the car and sustained minor injuries. He declined medical assistance at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.