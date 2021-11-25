A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly leading police on a car chase that ended in a three-way car accident.
Around 5:45 p.m., Bend police officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
Roughly 45 minutes later, a Bend police officer saw the vehicle in the area of Pinebrook Plaza off U.S. Highway 97. When other officers arrived in the area, the stolen vehicle allegedly began to drive out of the parking lot, according to Bend police. Officers tried to stop the vehicle as it was driving through the parking lot toward the highway and attempted to block the vehicle from leaving, according to Bend police.
The driver, Bryan Beyer, allegedly accelerated, drove over the curb, around the police vehicles and out onto the highway. The stolen vehicle was then hit by a white landscaping pick up driving south, and then the stolen vehicle hit a Silver Audi passenger car, according to Bend police.
Beyer, 46, tried to drive away from the crash, according to Bend police, but couldn't free the vehicle from the landscaping pickup.
Neither Beyer or the driver of the Audi were injured. The driver and passenger of the landscaping truck suffered minor injuries, according to Bend police.
Beyer was arrested on the suspicion of attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, an attempted hit and run, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and assault in the second degree.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.