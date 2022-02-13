After two skiers died at Mt. Bachelor ski area Friday and Saturday, a helicopter was dispatched to the mountain Sunday morning on a medical emergency call, transporting a 64-year-old man to St. Charles Bend.
A spokesperson for Mt. Bachelor confirmed a man was flown to St. Charles Bend at around 9:53 a.m. after he experienced a medical emergency.
First on Friday, and then again on Saturday, a skier suffered fatal injuries while skiing on Mt. Bachelor.
The skier who died on Friday was a 66-year-old man, and on Saturday, a 60-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after crashing on the mountain.
While the exact circumstances and conditions that led to the fatal accidents are not currently available from official sources, other recreators said on social media they believe the latest fatality could have occurred due to an exposed log, usually covered in snow, on the mountain.
Mt. Bachelor said in its conditions report Sunday that high pressure and warm temperatures has caused variable snow surface conditions.
"Substantial icy/choppy patches are still very much present. Naturally, this adds an element of risk and warrants the need for extra caution when exploring the mountain," the report said.
Leigh Capozzi, the communications director for Mt. Bachelor, has yet to respond to a list of questions emailed to her Sunday in regards to the conditions and circumstances of yesterday’s fatal accident.
However, Capozzi did provide information on the Sunday morning medical call and helicopter dispatch.
“At approximately 9:05 a.m. on Sunday, February 13, Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol responded to a guest experiencing a medical emergency,” she said. “Upon assessing the guest’s condition, Ski Patrol contacted 911 to dispatch an Airlink helicopter.”
“The guest, a 64-year-old male, was transported to patrollers to the West Village landing zone, where the Airlink helicopter transported the guest to St. Charles (Bend) at 9:53 a.m.,” Capozzi added.
The names of the two skiers who died have not been released.
