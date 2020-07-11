The man suspected of killing a woman Friday in a Bend motel before taking his own life had been charged earlier this year with strangling her in a case of domestic violence, according to court records.
The strangulation charge, along with one for harassment, were later dropped because of insufficient evidence.
On Friday, Bend Police say Antonio Martin Lopez, 21, shot Jazarae Danielle Caubet, 20, at the Holiday Motel off Third Street just before 10:45 p.m. Lopez then used the gun to kill himself, police said. Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shootings.
But Deschutes County Circuit Court records show that Lopez was accused of strangling Caubet on March 19. Charges against Lopez were dropped on May 22.
“Based on information obtained during the investigation, it appears that Lopez shot and killed Caubet,” Bend Police said in an emailed statement about the Friday shootings. “Lopez then called 911 to report that he just shot Caubet and then he ended his life by suicide. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting, however the Bend Police Department did confirm that Lopez and Caubet knew each other.”
When officers arrived, they found Caubet and Lopez dead in the parking lot next to a firearm.
Bend Police officers, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene. In addition, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team responded to clear the room and conduct welfare checks on all tenants at the motel.
No other parties were injured during this incident, police said.
