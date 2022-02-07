Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announces a grand jury indictment for a second-degree murder charge against Ian Cranston in the shooting death of Barry Washington Jr. at a downtown bar in Bend. Hummel made the surprise announcement Thursday night, Sept. 30, 2021.
The Redmond man accused in a high-profile murder case will be held in jail without bail, a judge ruled Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Ian Mackenzie Cranston shot Barry Washington Jr. during a dispute outside The Capitol bar downtown. Prosecutors claim Cranston was angered by Washington speaking to Cranston's girlfriend.
Cranston, a machinist for ammunition maker Nosler, is charged with second-degree murder. He claims self-defense.
On Monday, the state and defense argued whether Cranston, 27, can be kept in custody without bail prior to his trial, scheduled to start in November.
To prove second-degree murder, the state must show not only that Cranston killed Washington, but that he had the "conscious objective" to kill Washington.
Judge Beth Bagley concluded the daylong hearing Monday by saying the state had met its burden to show the evidence was clear and convincing Cranston acted unlawfully.
"The evidence clearly establishes that Mr. Cranston shot Mr. Washington at close range with a firearm, and when he did so he had the conscious objective to cause Mr. Washington's death. And further, given all the circumstances at the time, Mr. Cranston used deadly force against Mr. Washington and that use of deadly force against Mr. Washington was not reasonable."
A judge or jury will ultimately determine Cranston's guilt or innocence at trial.
Bagley began the hearing by declining an earlier request by prosecutors to conduct the hearing behind closed doors.
"The court does not intend to hold this hearing in secret," Bagley said. "The purpose of this hearing is to demonstrate, or not, that the proof is evident and the presumption of guilt on the murder charge is strong, and that needs to be done by clear and convincing evidence. And I think it's important for everybody to know what evidence I am considering in making that determination."
This article will be updated.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(3) comments
Fair finding imo. Defense needs something beyond the video evidence to have a shot at manslaughter. But they run the risk of discovery producing evidence of aggravating factors on the 2nd degree charge. Gotta make a deal if they can.
Why have a trial? Bagley has already decided how she feels. So now the trial will be about proving that Bagley was wrong?
If you’ve ever sat on a jury then you know that the case is carefully presented with all the information and details and facts and simultaneously the letter of the law is described in detail to the jury members so that they can determine if, based on the facts, the person on trial broke the law. I’ve sat on juries on three different occasions and in each case every single Jerry member felt a huge responsibility to very carefully way the information that is presented to them and to make the best decision based on the law. I don’t expect this case will be any different.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.