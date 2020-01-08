Cesar Francisco-Baltazar, who is accused of kidnapping a pregnant woman and driving drunk at high speeds across Oregon, was a no-show at his sentencing hearing Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court.

Francisco-Baltazar was arrested in the early hours of Oct. 14 at the scene of a roll-over crash of a black Honda Civic on Highway 26 west of Madras.

Police found several open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, according to court documents. The pregnant passenger said through an interpreter that Francisco-Baltazar began drinking around 3 p.m. the day before. The woman and Francisco-Baltazar were headed from Klamath Falls to Portland and the woman told police Francisco-Baltazar had been driving at high speeds much of the way.

Oregon State Police officers arrested Francisco-Baltazar after he displayed several signs of impairment. His blood was tested at a hospital and it returned a blood alcohol level of 0.22.

While a patient at the hospital, the woman told nurses Francisco-Baltazar had sexaully assaulted her, court documents state.

On Oct. 17, Francisco-Baltazar was arraigned and was allowed to bond out of jail with a condition that he not contact his alleged victim. A Jefferson County prosecutor allegedly overheard Francisco-Baltazar say he wanted to get his passport out of his Honda Civic, which was in a police impound lot.

Several days later, the alleged victim told a social worker Francisco-Baltazar had been calling her sister and asking the sister to pass the phone to the alleged victim, in violation of his release agreement. He allegedly told the victim “this is all your fault.”

On Oct. 24, police searched the Civic for Francisco-Baltazar’s passport. They came across his U.S. permanent resident card, which contained a different name and birthdate than he allegedly provided to police.

He was subsequently charged with providing false information to police.

On Oct. 25, he walked into OSP’s Madras office inquiring about getting his vehicle back and was arrested for violating his release conditions.

On Dec. 12, he was again granted release from jail.