The Bend man accused of injuring his 15-week-old son allegedly fractured the boy’s legs and skull, according to new court documents.
Charles Pete Medley Sr., 35, was served an amended criminal indictment Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
“Fortunately for everyone involved, the child is recovering well,” said Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
The child, referred in court documents by his initials, CPM Jr., was admitted to St. Charles Bend on April 23 with serious physical injuries. An employee who was a mandatory reporter of suspected child abuse contacted the Bend Police Department, and detectives began looking into Medley. He was arrested six days later.
On Thursday, it became more clear what Hummel meant when he said he’d never before seen such injuries on a child so young.
The state alleges there was a pattern of abuse — three separate incidents of abuse.
“The grand jury charged him with crimes that occurred at different times,” Hummel told The Bulletin. “It was not one criminal episode.”
In one instance, the boy suffered a fractured skull and hemorrhaging in his skull.
In another, the state alleges Medley caused injuries to the skin on the boy’s legs.
In the third, Medley allegedly caused fractures in both his child’s legs.
Because Medley is accused of three separate criminal episodes, there is potential for significant prison time if found guilty.
The grand jury met Thursday morning and approved three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and three of third-degree assault. Later in the day, Medley appeared by video before Judge Ray Crutchley to be arraigned.
Medley’s attorney, Edward Neusteter, did not argue for release.
“Not at this time, your honor,” he said.
A Department of Human Services caseworker attended via conference call and confirmed there is an open dependency case involving Medley and the child. Should he be released prior to trial, a no-contact order would bar him from contacting his son.
Medley is scheduled to enter a plea May 28.
