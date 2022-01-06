A man shot several times by Bend Police with a Taser, including one shot that required an electrified barb to be surgically removed, has notified the city he intends to sue for police brutality.
Lawyers for Dylan Gabriel Ruhl, 20, of Bend, say he is victim of excessive force for which he'll file civil complaints of assault, battery and malicious prosecution, as well as a federal civil rights claim, against the city of Bend and its police officers.
"These will include claims based on the unreasonable seizure of his person in violation of the Fourth and Fourteenth amendments to the U.S. Constitution," reads the tort claim notice sent Dec. 21 to the city manager and city attorney. Ruhl says the use of a Taser weapon on him "constitutes use of excessive force under the circumstances presented," the notice states.
The arresting officer, named in the tort claim as Thomas Russell, remains on duty. A Bend Police spokeswoman declined to comment, including whether Russell faced internal investigation or discipline.
Ruhl states Russell and other officers lied in their reports on the incident, which state Ruhl tried to punch Russell and led to Ruhl being charged with attempted assault of a police officer.
According to the tort claim, Ruhl was arrested July 4 after officers were called to a report of a loud party at a house in the 19000 block of Sunshine Way in Bend. The party was hosted by the teenage daughter of the homeowner, who was out of town.
"A large number of other teens were present at the home, and the mood was festive," wrote Ruhl's attorney, Todd Grover.
Police spoke with the homeowner's daughter over the phone and she agreed to end the party. A number of attendees, including Ruhl, walked to the street to wait for rides home, the tort claim states.
Russell and other officers approached Ruhl's group and told them to leave the neighborhood, to which Ruhl — then 19 — "flippantly" responded, "Alright, bud," the claim states.
Ruhl reportedly attempted to walk away, but Russell grabbed him by the backpack. Ruhl slipped out of the pack, as well as a sleeveless T-shirt he was wearing, and sprinted off, running for about a minute until falling on his stomach in a wooded area near the home, according to the tort claim.
Officers hit the shirtless Ruhl three times with Taser barbs, the notice states. He was stunned and rendered incapacitated on the ground as officers straddled him and placed him in handcuffs, according to his attorneys.
Medics were called and Ruhl was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend, where at least one barb was surgically removed from his skin.
A city spokeswoman said the city is unable to comment on pending or threatened litigation. "The Police Department and the City of Bend take all allegations of misconduct seriously, and the merits of this complaint will be reviewed," wrote Bend Communications Director Anne Aurand.
Ruhl's criminal case is pending though he's not currently charged with an alcohol-related offense, according to circuit court records. His charging document states he allegedly tried to use a fake Washington ID before fleeing.
He's pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanors, including third-degree escape and resisting arrest.
In Oregon, people who intend to sue a government agency must first file a tort claim notice with the agency. In Ruhl's, his attorneys ask the city to preserve as evidence all body-cam footage from Russell and other officers present at the arrest, as well as Russell's taser log.
In a separate pending case, Bend officer Kevin Uballez faces criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an arrestee in June.
