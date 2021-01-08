Most people would call three hours a long commute. Bend resident Mark Baskerville calls it “therapy.”
Baskerville, a 52-year-old physician, has made the drive from Bend to Portland, and back, for eight years as director of the intensive care unit at Oregon Health & Science University, arguably the grimmest front in the state’s war against COVID-19.
In shifts lasting up to two weeks, he’s nearly always on when he’s in Portland. In 2020, a difficult year for most Americans, he watched families make unthinkable decisions, and patients slowly die from the disease, or, just as randomly, pull through and survive.
Living in Bend affords Baskerville relative anonymity and a chance to focus on his family when he’s off work, which is also usually for around a week or two at a time. The physical distance also provides a clearer separation between Baskerville’s personal and professional lives, which he says has been nice during the pandemic.
“We’re about as busy as we’ve ever been,” Baskerville said. “Oregon’s gotten lucky. Whether we want to realize that or not, we have. Remember what happened in New York in the beginning, and then in Florida, and then a little later in Houston? We’ve never seen that, although we’ve prepared for it. I think it finally caught up with us, and all these surge plans we created back in April, we’re implementing now.”
Baskerville expects the current surge, driven by people returning indoors due to colder weather, to last until about mid-January.
Oregon has gotten some things right and some things wrong in preparing for the unprecedented. In some ways, the conventional wisdom at OHSU is now 180-degrees different than in April. Back then, anti-malarial drugs like chloroquine were given to COVID-19 patients — the thinking being these untested treatments could possibly help and were unlikely to harm. But they’ve since been proven repeatedly to be ineffective. By contrast, the steroid dexamethasone seems to give patients a slight survival advantage, though Baskerville cautioned it wasn’t a “game-changer.”
“I tell you, (the pandemic) has really taught us the humility of medicine,” he said. “We think that we have the best drugs and the best treatments and the best hospitals in the world, and we probably do, but all it takes is one small virus to derail the whole train.”
COVID-19 is essentially a very bad viral pneumonia. By the time patients reach Baskerville in the ICU, they’re in pretty bad shape. There’s not a lot he can do.
“You try to give the drugs that work and eventually they do tire out and go on a ventilator, and we try to shepherd them through as best we can,” he said. “But it is kind of wait and see, and do no further harm.”
Watching patients on ventilators slowly die instills humility, he said. Same with seeing them say goodbye to their grandchildren through an iPad.
“Who would ever think that in our nation, people would die alone from what is essentially a flu-type virus?” he said.
Throughout the pandemic, Baskerville has served as an expert witness for the Oregon Habeas Strike Force, a nonprofit legal defense group, testifying on behalf of more than 100 prisoners who’ve requested early release due to health risks associated with contracting the virus. He’s been so busy lately he now regularly appears in court via video from the ICU, always careful to keep patients out of view.
Baskerville’s wife, Jennifer, a registered nurse, has worked throughout the pandemic as a COVID-19 case investigator for Deschutes County Public Health, attempting to quickly locate the newly infected to help stanch the disease’s spread. The pandemic has kept the couple’s three kids away from their schools, and their friends, which has meant Mark Baskerville’s presence around the home is appreciated, she said.
“It’s nice. When he’s home we get him all to ourselves,” she said.
And when he heads back to Portland for another week in the ICU, he switches gears somewhere near Warm Springs, he said.
“I never really feel stressed from work. Sometimes I feel tired, or frustrated, but I think it helps living over here,” he said.
He had one request for Bulletin readers: “Please, get the vaccine.”
“I don’t have a crystal ball, but I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet,” he said. “It would be horrible if we dropped the ball right in front of the end zone.”
