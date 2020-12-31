The spread of COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 baseball season for teenage players, and Boss Sports Performance gym owner Kevin Boss wanted to help Central Oregon athletes fill the gap.
“There were a lot of voids to be filled with all age ranges, and we knew we were in a position to fill that void in some capacity,” said Boss, who is also head strength coach at the Bend gym. “First and foremost we wanted to make sure we were being safe about it.”
Like all gym owners across Central Oregon, Boss has coped with the challenge of operating during a pandemic. Through the shutdowns and the ever-changing safety protocols, Boss Sports Performance has managed to pivot by creating home workouts. The gym also figured out how to lead physical education classes for grade-schoolers and found a way to continue another year of Boss Baseball during the summer.
The three Boss Baseball teams — made up of 75 local high school baseball players — played a total of 104 games, 101 of them at Vince Genna Stadium. Through the summer and fall seasons, the team reported zero positive COVID-19 tests.
And once it was announced that high school sports would not start back up in the fall, the Boss Baseball season was extended into the fall.
“If nothing else, we are really proud of being able to use athletics as a distraction for a lot of people,” said James Cordes, the president of Boss Baseball and a team head coach. “Extracurricular activities can be an escape from other things that are going on in their life (the personal and economic fall out of the pandemic). I think the baseball season we put together gave people the opportunity to feel normal again.”
Navigating more than 100 baseball games during the summer was no easy task. Cordes said it could not have happened without the flexibility and willingness to adapt from the players, parents and everyone involved during the unprecedented times.
The games made for a memorable summer, one that nearly did not happen.
“It was just a special summer season,” Boss said. “We weren’t really sure if we were going to be able to pull off the season and everything came together at the right time. Just to give the kids some sort of season, some sort of cap to their high school baseball career was special for us, special to the families and special for the kids.”
