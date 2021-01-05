Movies and television had a major impact on the world as a whole over the course of the pandemic. When people were stuck at home for quarantine or stay-at-home orders they turned to films and shows old and new to pass the time with.
While theaters have closed, reopened and closed again, Todd Looby and his team at BendFilm have rolled with the ever-changing landscape, providing Central Oregon and the larger film community with a way to connect with filmmakers and soldiered on with screenings and their annual film festival in a safe way.
The organization already had eventual plans to implement more of a virtual element to the festival as well as outdoor screenings, according to Looby, but when the pandemic hit, those plans were put into hyperdrive as a way to keep the community involved.
“We immediately shifted to doing what we could do,” he said. “People at the festival make such a connection with the filmmakers that I wanted to invite filmmakers back and kind of get an update of what they’re working on and what Bend and (the BendFilm) festival meant to them.”
The BendFilm: Makers series which screened on Facebook Live had such strong engagement the series continued throughout the summer and Looby hopes to start it back up in the new year.
But the organization didn’t stop there. BendFilm introduced virtual screenings via its website called Virtual Tin Pan (the theater which the nonprofit owns and holds regular screenings), created the pop-up drive-in, which hosted two world premiers of Oregon-made films including “The Last Blockbuster,” held outdoor screenings in Tin Pan Alley and developed a production fund for minority women filmmakers.
“We live for getting people together in whatever way we can,” Looby said. “Creating community, creating a conversation around art and when people didn’t have that we realized they were really missing something so we weren’t gonna just not do anything and once we did these things people really latched on.”
While putting the 2020 festival online and screening it through the pop-up drive-in may not have garnered the same amount of revenue that previous festivals have received, it did increase accessibility, Looby said.
“We had people tuning in from 37 countries, 43 states," he said. "We think we got into at least 5,000 households.”
The festival, Looby says, will be in person in 2021, but he hopes to continue with virtual screenings and the pop-up drive-in.
“Film is the dominant art form of our age,” he said. “And art forms have always been a way to understand what’s going on and to discuss what’s going on and there’s no better art form than film to prompt conversation of understanding and empathy.”
Looby and his team at BendFilm have continued their hard work to keep films and discussions surrounding it going throughout the pandemic.
“It is a labor of love,” he said. "But it has not all been easy going. We won’t have significant revenue until hopefully (Tin Pan Theater) starts going again in June for regular screenings.”
Looby hopes that anyone who has the means and the funds can support BendFilm by donating, becoming a member and buying ticket packs that can be used online for virtual screenings or for future in-person showings at Tin Pan.
“We need the community support to keep going and the community, in turn, needs what we do," he said.
