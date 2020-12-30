As Oregon faced its first COVID-19 shutdown in March, Kerry Gillette faced a challenge many other health care providers didn’t have to consider: How to provide medical care out of an RV in the middle of a pandemic.
For the past few years Gillette, a physician’s assistant with Mosaic Medical, has been traveling around Deschutes County giving medical care to homeless residents out of a mobile community clinic. This year she saw roughly 500 patients. For many, Gillette is their first and sometimes only point of contact for medical care.
For a population that already has a hard time accessing medical care because of housing instability and other factors, the pandemic became just one more barrier, she said.
“There was concern that we weren’t going to be able to go out at all,” Gillette said.
Unlike other more formal doctors’ offices, the mobile medical van did not have high-grade air filters or space to social distance, which had the potential to put both Gillette and any patient at risk of spreading or receiving the virus.
While many other clinics relied on telehealth services to continue with regular appointments, many of Gillette’s homeless patients did not have regular access to cellphones or computers to make that happen.
“When we think about health equity, lack of access to technology unfairly disadvantaged folks with limited income, with housing insecurity,” she said. “The health inequities would be further enhanced if you can’t see a provider because you don’t have a cellphone.”
So Gillette and her team worked quickly to restructure how she saw patients. Instead of inviting them into the van, she got a cellphone that each patient could use to speak with her through the window.
For medical issues that required more attention, she saw people outdoors behind the van.
Mark Press, the clinical medical director at Mosaic Medical, said Gillette advocates for the underserved in her work in a way he has never seen before and he is proud of what she has been able to accomplish with Mosaic’s Mobile Community Clinic.
“For anyone disenfranchised in Central Oregon because of socioeconomic conditions, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, profession or any other reason, they can rest assured that they have Kerry in their corner,” Press wrote in a statement.
Keeping a regular presence at the sites where she visits was important, Gillette said, because for many this van was their lifeline to take care of a variety of health needs. Luckily, Gillette so far has not seen an outbreak of COVID-19 in the county’s homeless population.
“I think we are all struggling in primary care to make sure that we are still on top of regular health maintenance,” Gillette said. “We don’t want any one of those things to fall through the cracks.”
